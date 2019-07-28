As Abb LTD (ABB) Stock Value Declined, Moors & Cabot Lifted Stake; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Lifted Its Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Stock Rose

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 197.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,299 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.38 million shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 52.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 39,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,989 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 74,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 3.99 million shares traded or 80.55% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 25/05/2018 – Siemens backs Northvolt’s $5 bln Swedish battery plant; 16/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE- HELLOFRESH: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS BY WAY OF ABB; 23/05/2018 – ABB Robotics US : NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India AI-Ready; 09/05/2018 – ONESAVINGS ABB REPRESENTING ABT 8% ISSUED CAPITAL; 29/03/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with Ulrich Spiesshofer, CEO of ABB; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at AGM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Discovery Adds Prada, Exits ABB, Cuts Neinor; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/24: (JNCE) (SNPA) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (TUP) (CAT) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Recalls the IntraClude Intra-Aortic Occlusion Device Due to Risk of Balloon Rupture – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,916 shares to 7,763 shares, valued at $985,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 6,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,684 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,394 shares to 120,042 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,929 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).