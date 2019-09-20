As Abb LTD (ABB) Stock Value Declined, Beddow Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Share Value Declined While Marcato Capital Management LP Lowered by $7.32 Million Its Holding

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 51.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 696,262 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 15,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The hedge fund held 298,095 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, down from 313,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 725,587 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 19/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB: Profitable Growth; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India Al-Ready; 11/04/2018 – Global Industrial Fractional Horsepower Clutches & Brakes Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Dynaspede and Nexen Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s 1Q Net Profit Fell as Revenue Rose; 06/03/2018 – Falanx Group Limited Proposed ABB and Conditional Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M; 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Ulrich Spiesshofer, President & CEO, ABB; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA ORDER BACKLOG AT 116.3B RUPEES AS OF MARCH 31

Analysts await Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 112.96% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.54 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% EPS growth.

