As Abb LTD (ABB) Shares Declined, Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowered Stake by $1.76 Million; Cummins (CMI) Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.00 Million as Valuation Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 67.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 23,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,035 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, down from 34,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $161.1. About 314,825 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 88,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 248,982 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 337,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 505,210 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 23/05/2018 – ABB INDIA – CO AND NITI AAYOG SIGNS STATEMENT OF INTENT FOR DIGITALIZATION OF MULTIPLE SECTORS; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC FILES FOR OFFERING THREE NEW SERIES OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME FOR COVESTRO ABB; 23/04/2018 – Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS IN THE NATURAL RESOURCES SECTOR, SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN DEMAND IS EXPECTEDIN THE MEDIUM TERM; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – ABB WINS ORDER FOR BUS CHARGING SOLUTION IN AARHUS, DENMARK; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS SAYS M&A IS ALWAYS AN OPTION; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 29/05/2018 – ABB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $757.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr by 34,100 shares to 44,050 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 7,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 11,091 shares to 23,393 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 6,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Finisar Corp (NASDAQ:FNSR).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89 million for 10.49 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

