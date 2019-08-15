As Abb LTD (ABB) Shares Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Raised Holding; As Alnylam Pharmacuetcl (ALNY) Shares Declined, Sectoral Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 35,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 791,044 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 755,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 599,983 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 06/04/2018 – SWISS ENGINEERING GROUP ABB ABBN.S SAYS WILL INVEST 100 MILLION EUROS IN AN INNOVATION AND TRAINING CAMPUS IN AUSTRIA; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from ABB (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES, EST. 24.10B; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS LATE CYCLE BUSINESS HAS STABILISED AND WILL GET BETTER TOWARDS END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME FOR COVESTRO ABB; 29/03/2018 – ABB: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M; 19/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB: Profitable Growth; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q TOTAL COSTS 24B RUPEES

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmacuetcl (ALNY) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 104,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 391,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.54 million, down from 495,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmacuetcl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.76. About 100,009 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM – CO, REGENERON INTEND TO ENTER SEPARATE, 50-50 COLLABORATION TO FURTHER RESEARCH, CO-DEVELOP ANY THERAPEUTIC PRODUCT COMING FROM DISCOVERY; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 08/05/2018 – ALNY: PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWS CNS DELIVERY OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 12,304 shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 12 shares. Macquarie Gru Inc Ltd stated it has 58,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bailard holds 3,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 351,733 were reported by Eaton Vance. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 73,730 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp invested in 0.06% or 50,000 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks, Kansas-based fund reported 9,650 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd reported 8,375 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm, a New York-based fund reported 651,939 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 4,527 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American International Grp Inc accumulated 2,964 shares or 0% of the stock. 149,659 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Hrt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stemline Therapeut (NASDAQ:STML) by 557,220 shares to 596,058 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Obseva Sa by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 628,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Vocera Communicati (NYSE:VCRA).