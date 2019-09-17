As Abb LTD (ABB) Share Value Declined, Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered Position by $365,600; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Scharf Investments Increased Holding

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Abb Ltd. (ABB) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 18,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.67 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Abb Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 1.14 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS FROM LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE HAVE VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF FULL DEAL SIZE OF ABB; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 29/03/2018 – ABB ready to participate in global upswing in 2018 – CEO; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR 2018 HAS BRIGHTENED; 06/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB to Invest EUR100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 19/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB: Profitable Growth; 16/05/2018 – ABB WINS ORDER FOR BUS CHARGING SOLUTION IN AARHUS, DENMARK

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.78M, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 3.26 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2′ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 132,400 shares to 412,133 shares, valued at $11.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtu Financial Inc by 17,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 4,581 shares to 67,758 shares, valued at $127.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 24,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 419,421 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).