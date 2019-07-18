As Abb Limited Spons Adr (ABB) Stock Value Declined, Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Capstone Investment Advisors Has Cut Ecolab (Call) (ECL) Stake by $1.65 Million; Share Value Rose

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (Call) (ECL) by 49.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $196.68. About 300,245 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abb Limited Spons Adr (ABB) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,050 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 99,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Limited Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.65. About 2.95M shares traded or 44.58% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s 1Q Net Profit Fell as Revenue Rose; 10/05/2018 – ABB Earns Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 29/03/2018 – ABB: Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and Gunnar Brock Named to Board; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS SAYS M&A IS ALWAYS AN OPTION; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q TOTAL COSTS 24B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ABB WINS ORDER FOR BUS CHARGING SOLUTION IN AARHUS, DENMARK; 19/04/2018 – ABB Opens 4.3% Higher After 1Q Data

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4,800 shares to 14,200 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 12,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 4,800 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (NYSE:BAC).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 34.87 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

