As Abb Limited Spons Adr (ABB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Cut by $316,800 Its Stake; Gfs Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.46 Million

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abb Limited Spons Adr (ABB) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 17,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 82,050 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 99,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Limited Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 362,941 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME ON ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM ABB; 03/04/2018 – ABB GETS $90M ORDER FOR DUBAI SOLAR SUBSTATION; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 17/04/2018 – ABB Selected by Electrify America to Provide High Power Electric Vehicle Chargers Across the United States; 22/03/2018 – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES ABB BOOKS ARE COVERED; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest €100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS SAYS POWER GRIDS WILL GET IN PROFIT MARGIN CORRIDOR OF 10 TO 14 PCT IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Ulrich Spiesshofer, President & CEO, ABB

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 54,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 744,683 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55 million, up from 690,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.15. About 19.78 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00 am EDT; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report; 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 27/03/2018 – IPO Sniffer: Meituan-Dianping taps BAML, GS and MS for HK IPO; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 40,419 shares to 77,030 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 5,500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.