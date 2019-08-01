As Abb Limited (ABB) Stock Value Declined, Penn Davis Mcfarland Boosted Position; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Cut Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $3.31 Million

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 2.44 million shares traded or 8.85% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Ulrich Spiesshofer, President & CEO, ABB; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at AGM; 19/04/2018 – ABB: Profitable growth; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s 1Q Net Profit Fell as Revenue Rose; 23/05/2018 – NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India Al-Ready; 16/05/2018 – ABB WINS ORDER FOR BUS CHARGING SOLUTION IN AARHUS, DENMARK; 26/03/2018 – Swiss Robotics Company ABB to Double Production in China (Video); 22/03/2018 – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES ABB BOOKS ARE COVERED

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 50,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 91,440 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, down from 142,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 10.37 million shares traded or 65.20% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD NASH DATA EXPECTED FROM PHASE 3 STUDIES BY EARLY 2019; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shoker Counsel invested in 6,879 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership reported 3,219 shares. 180,449 are owned by Gw Henssler & Assocs. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd owns 36,021 shares. Fosun Intl Limited invested in 396,443 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.5% or 91,440 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 94,775 shares. Csu Producer Inc has 1.26% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,800 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Horizon Invs Limited Com reported 57,915 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Smith Salley & Assoc reported 49,666 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.67% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 451,736 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 123,494 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs reported 97,705 shares.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 18,586 shares to 40,366 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Prtns (NYSE:EPD) by 32,248 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $29.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 34,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

