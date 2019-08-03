As Aaron’s (AAN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Cut Its Position; Dollar Gen New (DG) Stock Value Rose While Fragasso Group Has Raised by $541,926 Its Holding

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 39.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 4,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 16,199 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 11,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.98M shares traded or 12.53% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Aaron’s Inc (AAN) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 154,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 600,562 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.59 million, down from 754,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Aaron’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.45. About 506,644 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of reported 34,024 shares stake. Reilly Advisors Ltd accumulated 475 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 2.68M shares. 3,909 were accumulated by Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability. Central Bancshares & invested in 32,276 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 5,345 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.02% or 2,938 shares. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Management has 1.56% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 360,676 shares. Homrich Berg invested in 0.03% or 4,231 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 126,525 shares. Polen Capital Mngmt Llc owns 4.72% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 7.56M shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 36,972 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). City Holding has invested 0.56% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Morgan Stanley holds 1.16M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,066 shares to 6,914 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 34,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,192 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 65,200 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $36.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial In Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF) by 456,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 15.94% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AAN’s profit will be $54.04 million for 19.20 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.98% negative EPS growth.

