As Aarons (AAN) Stock Value Rose, Stephens Investment Management Group Has Upped by $1.46 Million Its Stake; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shareholder Cypress Funds Decreased Its Holding

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $66.81. About 455,837 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS NAMES KENNETH WAGERS AS COO; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 28,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.74 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $62.58. About 200,510 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 47,492 shares to 285,586 shares, valued at $23.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 37,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,378 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $126,660 activity.