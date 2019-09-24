As Aaron’s (AAN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Quantitative Investment Management Has Cut Its Position; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Upped Position in Radnet (RDNT) by $1.03 Million

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aaron’s Inc (AAN) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 12,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The hedge fund held 19,986 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 32,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aaron’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 432,831 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN)

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company's stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $749.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 101,984 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 18,389 shares to 29,789 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 16,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc (The) (NYSE:IPG).

More important recent Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) – Yahoo Finance" on April 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: "Hurricane Dorian approaches: Here's how hurricanes have hurt Georgia companies (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle", Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) Share Price Increased 165% – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 18.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AAN’s profit will be $55.39M for 18.52 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.83% negative EPS growth.