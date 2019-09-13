As Aarons (AAN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Burney Co Lowered by $2.33 Million Its Holding; As Carnival (CCL) Market Valuation Declined, Portland Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 2.01M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line Elevates Celebrated Sushi Chef Andy Matsuda to its International Culinary Council; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional T; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – ANNOUNCED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18

Burney Co decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (AAN) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 38,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 139,463 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 177,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Aarons Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 79,355 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $126,660 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold AAN shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 64.33 million shares or 0.64% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 15,646 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn has 785,669 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Affinity Advisors Lc holds 0.14% or 7,681 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.04% invested in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) for 38,995 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 20,275 shares. Texas-based Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 2.72% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 9,601 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.02% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 7,946 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.25% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.03% in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 210,480 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1.59M shares.

More notable recent Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Hurricane Dorian approaches: Here’s how hurricanes have hurt Georgia companies (Slideshow) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Aaronâ€™s, Inc. (AAN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Aaron’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:AAN) 11% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aaron’s: Doing Well And Positioned For Continued Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares to 4,516 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 58,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS).

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AAN’s profit will be $55.39 million for 19.27 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.83% negative EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 40,100 shares to 92,800 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,953 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).