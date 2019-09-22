As Aar (AIR) Stock Rose, Mairs & Power Has Boosted Stake by $2.10 Million; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Valuation Rose, Hallmark Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 58.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 5,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 3,912 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250,000, down from 9,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 1.25M shares traded or 20.49% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO INTRODUCE NEW ‘SAVER FARE’ TO COMPETE WITH ULCC; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Revenue Per ASM 11.82c-11.84c, Down 2.1%-2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Change Does Not Apply to Policy for Traditional Service Animals; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS – 8.50 CENTS; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. CAPACITY UP 9%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 58,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The institutional investor held 275,370 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13 million, up from 217,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 462,060 shares traded or 73.77% up from the average. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 21/05/2018 – AAR DOESN’T SEE FY19 EFFECT ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE OF SALES IN THE RANGE OF $2.1 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: AAR DID NOT REPORT 4Q RESULTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intll Grp stated it has 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.20 million shares. Texas-based Goodman Fin has invested 3.3% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of stated it has 48,589 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 11,058 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Company owns 6,804 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Interstate State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Agf Investments Inc owns 1.27M shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 116 shares. 3,000 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Brighton Jones Ltd Co owns 16,536 shares. Causeway Cap Management Limited Co has 4.14M shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Boston holds 0.01% or 134,443 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Markets Corporation holds 0.01% or 25,807 shares in its portfolio. 4,118 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $942.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 21,720 shares to 150,685 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 54,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “American mechanic accused of sabotage was previously fired from another airline – Dallas Business Journal” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Share Price Has Gained 46% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alaska Airlines Returns to Growth in California – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines announces new service from San Luis Obispo – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $267.51M for 7.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold AIR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 0.57% more from 30.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt invested in 27,575 shares. 266,240 were reported by Heartland. Us Bank & Trust De owns 13,984 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 95,827 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 0.09% or 570,258 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Co has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 122,511 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 31,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Alphaone Service Limited has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Metropolitan Life Com New York has invested 0.01% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Hudson Bay Cap LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 33,230 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Aperio Gru Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Cortina Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 158,442 shares.