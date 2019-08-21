As Aar (AIR) Stock Price Rose, Beach Point Capital Management LP Boosted by $2.32 Million Its Holding; As Air Lease Corp. Cl A (AL) Market Valuation Rose, Denali Advisors Increased by $1.51 Million Its Stake

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (AL) by 118.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 82,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 326,134 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TARGETING AIRCRAFT SALES FOR 2H 2018: PLUEGER; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 126,199 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: AAR DID NOT REPORT 4Q RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran Fincl has 45,800 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De owns 796,674 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 5,628 shares. Btr Cap has 235,446 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt has 1.06M shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 1832 Asset LP has invested 0.11% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 245,797 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Com. Petrus Tru Lta holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 9,286 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 13,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Denali Advsrs Lc holds 0.42% or 82,000 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Co holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio. Alphaone Ser Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Old State Bank In has 25,197 shares.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease Boasts Record Aircraft Investment Despite Manufacturer Delays – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC) by 179,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,620 shares to 54,110 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 235,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc.

More notable recent AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Helium Shortage Leaves Balloon, MRI Businesses Up In The Air – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About AAR Corp.’s (NYSE:AIR) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BHM records increase in year-to-date passenger traffic – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirit Airlines: Elevator Back Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.