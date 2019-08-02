As Aar (AIR) Market Valuation Rose, Mairs & Power Lifted Its Position by $1.28 Million; Litespeed Management Cut Its Holding in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) as Stock Declined

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 232,013 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Reduces Interest Rate by 0.25%; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 24/05/2018 – Scripps has renewed affiliation agreements for ABC, CBS stations in several markets; 23/04/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDER TO VOTE FOR SCRIPPS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT- GAMCO WILL SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT COLLEEN BIRDNOW BROWN, RAYMOND H. COLE, VINCENT L. SADUSKY TO W. SCRIPPS’ BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – REMAINS ON TRACK TO GROW CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BY MORE THAN 40 PERCENT FROM 2016 LEVELS BY 2020; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facin; 03/04/2018 – Scripps takes the stage at NAB Show to share insights on its multiplatform strategy; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 39,950 shares as the company's stock rose 24.51% . The institutional investor held 217,170 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 177,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News; 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.74 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 16/05/2018 – Héroux-Devtek Signs a Landing Gear Remanufacturing Contract with AAR in Support of the U.S. Air Force; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE OF SALES IN THE RANGE OF $2.1 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: AAR DID NOT REPORT 4Q RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 91,407 shares to 898,962 shares, valued at $72.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 27,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72M shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group holds 0% or 17,497 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Com accumulated 14,160 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company owns 86,449 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 28,883 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 319,180 shares. Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 8,400 shares. Tygh Cap Management holds 0.88% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 154,661 shares. Heartland Advisors has 193,862 shares. 8,270 are held by Victory Cap. Raymond James And holds 0% or 11,982 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Sei Investments Company holds 11,415 shares. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 14,092 shares. Beach Point Mgmt Lp invested in 4.53% or 562,826 shares. Northern Corp has 0.01% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Capital Co Inc invested in 465,049 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Tower Lc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 700 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). The Minnesota-based Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 2,790 shares. 33,000 are owned by Hillsdale Investment Mngmt. Victory Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.17% or 3.62M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 74,522 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 33,200 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,902 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). S Muoio Lc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Aperio Group Inc Limited Com accumulated 0% or 27,512 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 137,815 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.18 million activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $209,000 was sold by Lawlor Brian G.. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Peirce Mary bought $251,982. 5,000 shares valued at $94,631 were bought by SCRIPPS CHARLES E on Monday, February 11.