As Aar (AIR) Market Valuation Rose, Beach Point Capital Management LP Lifted Holding; Regentatlantic Capital Upped Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Holding by $373,116 as Share Price Declined

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 163,026 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – AAR CITES ADMINISTRATIVE DELAYS UNDER STATE DEPT. AWARD PACT; 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.74 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP. UPDATES 4Q VIEW ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 6,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 44,363 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 38,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.44. About 2.58 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/04/2018 – PSE&G Reaches Agreement with NJ BPU Staff and Rate Counsel On Next Phase of Gas Infrastructure Replacement; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP – INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAM PROVIDES OPPORTUNITY FOR ANNUAL GROWTH OF 8 TO 10 PCT IN CO’S RATE BASE; 26/04/2018 – PSEG settles U.S. power market violation allegations; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,497 shares to 61,836 shares, valued at $17.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 9,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,406 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,239 shares to 94,761 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 264,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,762 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).