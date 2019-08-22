As Aaon (AAON) Valuation Rose, Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; Century Cmntys (CCS) Stock Value Rose While Gratia Capital Increased Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 54,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.63 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.53. About 8,240 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON)

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 10,790 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CommScope: Valuation Attractive Post ARRIS Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Century Communities Announces Expiration of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its 6.875% Senior Notes due 2022 – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Century Communities Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 15,445 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $57.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 26,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO).

More notable recent AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Notable earnings before Thursdayâ€™s open – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Longview Economic Development Corporation Approves a Performance Contract with AAON, Inc. – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AAON, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Sales and Earnings Review Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AAON Announces Retirement of Jack Short from Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AAON Opens Second Parts & Supply Store in Tulsa – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

