As Aaon (AAON) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; American International Group Ord (AIG) Shareholder Starr International Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $9.60 Million

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 2.46M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 54,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.63M, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 62,209 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 58.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Limited Com has 0.01% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 514,091 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 37,457 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 0.01% or 3,489 shares. Raymond James Associate invested in 34,354 shares. Stifel has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). First Trust Advisors Lp holds 82,007 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Com holds 0% or 11,098 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.84% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) or 1.68 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company reported 13,020 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Principal Fin Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 325,794 shares. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Co invested in 1.59M shares or 2.05% of the stock. Bokf Na stated it has 0.38% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). American Gp owns 0.01% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 31,095 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 73,808 shares.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 12,207 shares to 724,222 shares, valued at $66.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 15,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Analysts await AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 40.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.22 per share. AAON’s profit will be $16.16 million for 40.09 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by AAON, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 11.87 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

