As Aaon (AAON) Shares Rose, Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake; As South Jersey Industries (SJI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Lowered by $2.86 Million Its Holding

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 89,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 727,928 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.35M, down from 817,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 265,934 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc sold 54,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.63M, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 88,824 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Llc holds 0% or 720 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt invested 0.1% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Earnest Prtn Limited invested in 2.15 million shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 142,410 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Captrust owns 4,253 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 3,997 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Co Inc invested in 0.01% or 6,640 shares. Comerica Bank owns 108,190 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 963 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Of Vermont accumulated 200 shares. 279,512 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 65 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 136,603 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 92,760 shares to 108,319 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 96,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7,899 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $90.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 4,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC).