As Aaon (AAON) Market Valuation Rose, Wasatch Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $550,160; Catalyst Capital Advisors Holding in Agilent Technologies (A) Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 11,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36M, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 105,074 shares traded. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase of Up to 5% on HVAC Equipment, Effective June 15; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 23/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS PRICE BOOST; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON)

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 1566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 169,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 3.31 million shares traded or 20.27% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold AAON shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.11 million shares or 1.47% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 4,723 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.02% stake. 325,794 were accumulated by Principal Grp Inc. Ameritas Inv Prtn, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,489 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 30,221 shares. D E Shaw Com Incorporated owns 5,255 shares. 6,650 were reported by Amalgamated Bankshares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 6,389 shares. Conestoga Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.05% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Carroll Finance accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Personal Capital Advisors Corp has 0.17% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 322,937 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 276 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 25,114 shares.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 41,643 shares to 272,572 shares, valued at $13.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 166,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA).

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,800 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $16.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Group has invested 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Raymond James And has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% or 6,250 shares in its portfolio. 16,190 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 348,907 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Co Al reported 0.39% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 849 shares. Coastline Communications reported 17,455 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.46 million shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 192 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cookson Peirce & Commerce holds 244,775 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. 91,762 were accumulated by Us National Bank De. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).