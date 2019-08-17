As A10 Networks (ATEN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Legal & General Group Plc Cut by $1.71 Million Its Holding; Spitfire Capital Raised Position in Gtt Communications (GTT) as Market Value Declined

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 244,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 317,796 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Audit Committee Hasn’t Reached Any Conclusions Because Investigation Is Ongoing; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Non-stop DNS Solution Enables Global Tier-1 Cloud Service Provider to Defeat Cyber Attacks and Scale; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. – ATEN; 03/05/2018 – Schroders Deepens Private Debt Capabilities Through Investment in Commercial Real Estate Lending Firm A10 Capital; 23/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks,; 14/03/2018 – plane crash near NAS Boca Chica, A10, Key West, Monroe fire on standby, mon. NQX tac 2; 03/05/2018 – SCHRODERS BUYS 20% OF REAL ESTATE FIRM A10 CAPITAL; 10/05/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) and Thunder SSLi Named as Winners of 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine’s lnfoSec Awards

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 272,765 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, up from 254,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.89M market cap company. The stock increased 7.41% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $8.55. About 867,562 shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – THEIR DELIVERY IS EXPECTED FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q ROYALTY REV. EU61.5M; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180980: The Spruce House Partnership LP; GTT Communications, Inc; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 25/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – SEMBCORP MARINE SIGN A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF MEMBRANE TANK SOLUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 11,107 shares to 54,947 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 16,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

More notable recent A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Scale Issue For A10 Networks – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “INTC, RGEN, BGG and HELE among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A10 +7.7% amid profit beat, board shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Media Alert: A10 Networks to Demonstrate AI-Driven Network and Application Security Solutions at the RSA Conference – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A10 Networks’ (ATEN) CEO Lee Chen on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CTST, RBGLY, EGBN and GTT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EROS, KPTI and GTT – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. â€“ GTT – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ANGI, CNVA, GDOT, and ROKU among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.