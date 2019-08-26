As A10 Networks (ATEN) Shares Rose, Roumell Asset Management Raised Its Position; Nikko Asset Management Americas Raised Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $25.64 Million

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 14.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 69,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The hedge fund held 535,514 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 466,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 21,623 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 10.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 06/04/2018 – A10 Networks Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks,; 03/05/2018 – Schroders Deepens Private Debt Capabilities Through Investment in Commercial Real Estate Lending Firm A10 Capital; 20/05/2018 – 24 HOUR SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE ALERT: A10 Networks, Inc. — ATEN; 16/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC – BOARD WILL SUBMIT A PROPOSAL TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Doesn’t Anticipate Filing Form 10-K Within 15-Day Extension Period Provided Under Rule 12b-25(B); 23/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks: Audit Committee Hasn’t Reached Any Conclusions Because Investigation Is Ongoing; 27/03/2018 – A10 Networks Fortifies Security at the Enterprise Network Edge With Malware Defense and Intelligent Controls for Users and Applications; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against A10 Networks, Inc

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 143,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 914,306 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.17M, up from 771,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $165.3. About 2.14M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 08/03/2018 – Microdrones participates in NVIDIA Jetson Developer Meetup at Embedded World 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Service reported 564,363 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 32,816 shares. Conning holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 14,288 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Comm Na has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pitcairn Communications accumulated 4,722 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 10,770 shares. Wellington Shields And Com Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Estabrook has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Navellier Associates Incorporated reported 1,579 shares stake. Pnc Fin Services Group has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lazard Asset Management Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 587,724 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Co has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stanley reported 28,209 shares stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Company holds 1.46% or 259,285 shares in its portfolio.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 124,283 shares to 305,761 shares, valued at $63.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 108,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,808 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 76,474 shares to 455,152 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.