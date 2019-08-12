As A T & T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Eastern Bank Raised Holding by $9.96 Million; Three Peaks Capital Management Has Decreased Its Msci (MSCI) Stake by $1.18 Million

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 5,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 15,812 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, down from 21,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $219.28. About 306,432 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 08/03/2018 – ALLIANCE TRUST – FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 05/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World TRN UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA; 23/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 18/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50D-MA; 29/05/2018 – MSCI LAUNCHES CONSULTATION ON POTENTIAL METHODOLOGY ENHANCEMENT; 02/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals

Eastern Bank increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 168.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 321,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 511,744 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, up from 190,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.37. About 16.21M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – STEPHENS SAID CO EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST AT&T AND TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Antitrust Trial to Last Twice as Long as Initial Estimate

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MSCI Inc.: Invest In This High Margin Business Model While Profiting From Global Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MSCI August Quarterly Index Review Announcement Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “If you’re invested in global ETFs, get ready for more China exposure – CNBC” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI to Announce 2019 Market Classification Review – Business Wire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Lc, a New York-based fund reported 50,504 shares. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 719,556 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.41% or 13,691 shares in its portfolio. Ycg Limited Liability holds 5% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 143,963 shares. Montag And Caldwell Lc reported 0.03% stake. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0.05% or 30,762 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 341,777 shares. Mckinley Management Ltd Delaware holds 39,754 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 213,538 shares. Qs Limited Co owns 914 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp invested 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,654 shares.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 54,869 shares to 144,268 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “C-Band monetization plans too complex – AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Uber Limitations On Vehicle Ownership Replacement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Maximum Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Time To Implement This Attractive Option Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Maximum Failure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4,893 shares to 142,672 shares, valued at $15.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson Co (NYSE:BDX) by 61,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,312 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (FLOT).