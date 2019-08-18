As A T & T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Raised Position by $534,378; Pinnacle Holdings Decreased Its Position in Mplx (MPLX) as Market Valuation Declined

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Mplx (MPLX) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 3,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 95,010 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12B, down from 98,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Mplx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 1.89M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 17,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 361,707 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, up from 344,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy by 195 shares to 24,290 shares, valued at $1.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Holdings (NYSE:MDC) by 2,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC).

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MPLX LP (MPLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “9.5% Dividend Yield Plus 6-7% Growth: MPLX Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MPLX declares $0.6675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Marathon’s midstream arm completes purchase of Andeavor Logistics – San Antonio Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Opportunity In The Energy Midstream Is Hard To Ignore (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. The insider SANDMAN DAN D bought 36,630 shares worth $998,534. On Wednesday, August 7 Peiffer Garry L. bought $488,646 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 18,000 shares.

