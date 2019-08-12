As A T & T (T) Stock Price Rose, Stanley-Laman Group LTD Lifted by $316,231 Its Position; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Trimmed Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Position by $3.39 Million as Stock Price Were Volatile

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 23.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 10,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 53,352 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 43,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, SR SEC TO Ba2 & SR; 30/04/2018 – Gilder Gagnon Howe Buys New 1.7% Position in Weight Watchers; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $388.7M; 18/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N : CRAIG HALLUM SAYS FRESHREALM PARTNERSHIP REPRESENTS MEANINGFUL EXPANSION OF WEIGHT WATCHERS BRAND; 05/04/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO Grossman Received Hiring Award Including Options and RSUs; 30/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Good: A Social Impact Campaign to Help Communities Get Healthier; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Sale by Weight Watchers Controlling Shareholder; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers First-Lien Credit Facility to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Weight Watchers to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS 1Q EPS 56C, EST. 7.0C

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $260,446 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And owns 0.05% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 1.77 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,401 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 20,481 shares. Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 229,132 shares. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership owns 62,157 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 0.14% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 217,154 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 375 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 132,378 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 17,240 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.01% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Quantitative Inv Management Llc has invested 0.31% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% stake.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgim Global High Yield Fd In by 487,866 shares to 629,266 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 120,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

