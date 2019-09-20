As A. O. Smith (AOS) Stock Declined, Holder Kornitzer Capital Management Decreased Holding by $19.05 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Motco Has Cut Its Position by $5.24 Million

Motco decreased its stake in United Technologies Inc (UTX) by 94.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 40,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 2,554 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 42,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in United Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $136.67. About 2.52M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) by 97.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 405,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 9,065 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 414,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in A. O. Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $47.73. About 521,299 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Med Tru stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 1,959 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Duff Phelps Mngmt Comm stated it has 8,990 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv accumulated 5,894 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance stated it has 583,652 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Rdl Fincl Inc owns 2,243 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Covington Investment Advsr reported 24,020 shares. Sg Americas Lc has 326,915 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. New York-based Carret Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hartford Management Com invested in 140,847 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated reported 56,912 shares. Bragg Advsr invested 1.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.00 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Motco, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) by 7,620 shares to 11,847 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity International Small Cap Fund.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.21 million for 22.10 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.