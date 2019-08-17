As A F L A C (AFL) Stock Price Rose, Lbmc Investment Advisors Raised Position by $1.84 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose While Bloombergsen Raised Position

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 2.73 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Aflac announces 5 businesses as Partners of the Year for exceptional service in 2017; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 46,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.87 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 9.91 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern State Bank reported 5,976 shares stake. 30,711 were accumulated by Amg Trust Comml Bank. Connecticut-based Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 3.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.24% or 19,267 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,445 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company owns 485,862 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tru Department Mb Bank N A has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Burns J W And Ny stated it has 38,744 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 4,121 shares. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs Incorporated owns 4,540 shares. Hilltop Inc reported 5,357 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Hikari Power Limited has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stock Yards National Bank Tru holds 42,544 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital Corporation accumulated 10,800 shares. Atlantic Union Bank owns 0.13% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 9,050 shares. Clark Mngmt Gru has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). North Amer accumulated 6,632 shares. Maple Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% or 5,375 shares. Hilltop Hldg invested in 10,120 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 0.01% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 11.41 million shares. Tuttle Tactical stated it has 36,811 shares. Moreover, Charter Trust has 0.12% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 20,400 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Co owns 0.68% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 35,023 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 15,611 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Lc has 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 4,778 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc holds 52,227 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity.

