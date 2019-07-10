As A F L A C (AFL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lbmc Investment Advisors Raised Holding; Eqis Capital Management Has Upped Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding by $395,010; Stock Rose

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 2.16 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 23.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 2,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 12,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $149.62. About 537,706 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Koide Masatoshi sold $1.29 million worth of stock. The insider Lloyd Karole bought $99,659.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank has 6,004 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.24% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1.53 million shares. Moreover, Synovus Fin has 1.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1.25M shares. Hudock Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 74 shares. Kbc Nv reported 432,029 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 0.11% or 5,043 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 53.03M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Century Cos invested in 0.35% or 6.96M shares. Hilltop Hldgs holds 10,120 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.36% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Everence Capital Management has 25,878 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Com owns 124,484 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Edmp holds 92,300 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Incorporated reported 54,508 shares stake. Whitnell owns 79,055 shares.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,110 shares to 7,078 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,955 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comgest Glob Sas accumulated 68,900 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Washington Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Shelter Insur Retirement Plan stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 5,280 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 989,288 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.13% or 430,010 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd has 0.06% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0.09% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 4,960 are owned by Creative Planning. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 345,396 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hl Finance Services Llc reported 36,977 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.02% or 13,674 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 16,448 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 34,650 were reported by Daiwa Securities Incorporated.