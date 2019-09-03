As A F L A C (AFL) Shares Rose, Holder Lbmc Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake; Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Rose While Cumberland Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 1.93 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – Aflac Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $18.17 during the last trading session, reaching $576.42. About 277,295 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $983,415 for 7205.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MercadoLibre, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Roku, MercadoLibre, and Jack in the Box All Have in Common – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Predict 11% Upside For The Holdings of JKH – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 23,610 shares to 185,377 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P O&G Exp&Prd (XOP) by 311,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 683,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.09% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Carroll Assocs reported 67 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0.86% or 153,453 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP reported 0.07% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 31 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 2.12% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). D E Shaw & Co accumulated 682,878 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moreover, Waddell & Reed Fincl has 0.55% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Virtu Financial Lc, New York-based fund reported 7,848 shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc stated it has 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Hillman invested in 72,642 shares or 16.34% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 2,600 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nevada-based Navellier has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 401 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Incorporated.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advantage invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd holds 0.25% or 224,603 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 35,411 shares. Agf Investments Inc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1.24M shares. Natixis reported 1.27M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 136,938 were reported by Southeast Asset Advsrs. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 3,787 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com owns 65,023 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cap City Trust Fl invested in 0.56% or 26,707 shares. Td Cap Management Llc accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Scout Invests Inc accumulated 369,448 shares or 0.38% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 0.15% or 85,222 shares. Acg Wealth reported 29,668 shares. Moreover, Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP has 0.13% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 30,665 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested 1.47% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.