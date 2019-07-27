As A F L A C (AFL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Position; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Holder Roffman Miller Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $9.38 Million

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.36M shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 03/04/2018 – AFLAC NAMES J. TODD DANIELS AS EVP; PRINCIPAL FINL OFFICER

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 126,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,048 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 149,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 09/03/2018 – UK government resists “latte levy” in bitter blow for campaigners; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces Partnership with Malala Fund in a Global Commitment to Advance Education and Economic Opportunities for; 05/04/2018 – America’s Leading Employers and Foundations to Host Atlanta’s Largest Job Fair for Youth on May 3; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems; 21/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Starbucks says it has reached gender and race pay equity in the U.S. BU-70WE; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P, Nasdaq Brush Off Trade Noise to Nab Record Highs – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “More Robust Econ Data; Rate Cut in Doubt? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Fortifies Global Presence With New Store in Beijing – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.27% or 82.00 million shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,606 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hendershot Incorporated reported 79,273 shares stake. Blume owns 6,800 shares. B Riley Wealth has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Allstate Corporation holds 0.18% or 92,135 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited owns 15,633 shares. Epoch Partners holds 0.03% or 98,180 shares. Coastline Tru holds 19,745 shares. Cwm Limited invested in 20,237 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Family Firm stated it has 2,835 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,681 shares. Graybill Bartz Assoc Ltd reported 46,615 shares stake. M Securities, a Oregon-based fund reported 3,495 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 4,063 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M. BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $878.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 13,033 shares to 244,537 shares, valued at $16.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. Koide Masatoshi sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29M. The insider LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82 million.