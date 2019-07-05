As A F L A C (AFL) Market Value Rose, Holder Lbmc Investment Advisors Raised Its Position; Rhumbline Advisers Has Lifted Cognex Com (CGNX) Holding by $744,900

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.79. About 1.34M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cognex Corp Com (CGNX) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 14,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 485,272 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68 million, up from 470,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Cognex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 1.03M shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea has 0.01% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 47,700 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 262,380 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% or 81,008 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Timessquare Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.07% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 122,667 shares. First Tru Advisors LP has 7,161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 121,000 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation holds 1,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 216,042 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank has 231 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 284 shares.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognex: Compelling Entry Point Ahead Of Earnings Announcement – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cognex Corporation (CGNX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX): Should The Future Outlook Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cognex Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CGNX) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assoctd Banc (NYSE:ASB) by 21,248 shares to 393,336 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Reit (NYSE:ESS) by 12,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,938 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. LAKE CHARLES D II sold 37,880 shares worth $1.82M. $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares were bought by Lloyd Karole.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aflac Captures 2 Silver PR Lions at Cannes Festival – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cannes’ Speaker is a Duck … and a Robot – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insurance Dividend Champion – Q1 2019: Aflac Incorporated – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Computerworld Names Aflac to the 100 Best Places to Work in IT List for 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16M and $630.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Llc owns 69,399 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc reported 0.03% stake. Somerset Tru Communication stated it has 52,971 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset invested 1.83% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Oppenheimer & Co reported 338,390 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has 0.08% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 10,640 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 13,189 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 80,741 were accumulated by Choate Investment Advsrs. Agf holds 1.24 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 150,841 shares. Palisade Limited Liability Co Nj invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 108,193 are owned by Hartford Mngmt. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 49,345 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Com has 844 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,000 shares.