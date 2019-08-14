As A B M Industries (ABM) Stock Value Rose, Gemmer Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.64 Million; As Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Harvey Investment Co Decreased Position by $1.06 Million

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.91. About 225,890 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries; 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN; 14/03/2018 – ABM Industries Announces Sale of Common Stk by Existing Hldrs; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 26C; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.)

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 7,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 59,032 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89M, down from 66,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $167.13. About 1.06 million shares traded or 28.33% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $172.21 million for 32.14 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.07% EPS growth.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel by 9,309 shares to 22,871 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.48M for 17.20 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.