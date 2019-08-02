As A B M Industries (ABM) Stock Price Rose, Gemmer Asset Management Has Cut by $1.64 Million Its Holding; Country Trust Bank Increases Position in Post Holdings Common (POST)

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 349,582 shares traded or 5.35% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 06/03/2018 ABM Industries 1Q EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 25/05/2018 – ABM Industries Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc Common (POST) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 12,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 280,672 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71M, up from 268,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.76. About 841,529 shares traded or 52.65% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES AND CLOSURE OF FACILITY IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2019; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Pri

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 46,768 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 58,496 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 4.80 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.02% or 77,704 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 23,700 shares. Starr Communications reported 36,511 shares. Pettee Invsts Inc reported 0.51% stake. Van Den Berg Management I owns 91,753 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. The California-based Route One Inv LP has invested 15.47% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Gideon Capital Advsrs accumulated 2,807 shares. 639,080 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Inc Et Al. Country Trust Commercial Bank reported 280,672 shares stake. White Pine Capital Llc stated it has 7,175 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. First Eagle Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 596,477 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. BROWN JAY W also sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares. CALLISON EDWIN H bought $28,157 worth of stock or 280 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. Common (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,999 shares to 108,719 shares, valued at $25.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) by 151,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,114 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Us Treasury (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs holds 0.16% or 44,500 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Hightower Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 10,406 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has 68,044 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based M&R Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.13% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 19,000 shares. 248,764 were reported by Wells Fargo & Communication Mn. Ww Investors accumulated 1.30 million shares. Personal Advsrs reported 142,466 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0% or 8,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 2,500 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc invested in 0.09% or 1.53 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.35% or 976,517 shares in its portfolio. Ser Automobile Association reported 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel by 9,309 shares to 22,871 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 21,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Sector Dividend Dogs (SDOG).

