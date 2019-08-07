As A B M Industries (ABM) Shares Rose, Gemmer Asset Management Trimmed by $1.64 Million Its Position; As Foot Locker (FL) Market Value Declined, Manatuck Hill Partners Raised Its Stake by $1.80 Million

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 2,283 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 14/03/2018 – ABM Industries Announces Sale of Common Stk by Existing Hldrs; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company's stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 142,187 shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sharpspring Inc by 74,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,138 shares, and cut its stake in Shotspotter Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc holds 0.1% or 32,846 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel holds 4,522 shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Proshare Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,343 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Bowling Port Ltd Co holds 0.41% or 42,558 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Company Limited Liability Corp has 0.64% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). 42,527 are owned by Stock Yards Bancshares Trust. Moreover, Oakbrook Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 9,600 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested in 0.02% or 17,032 shares. Tyvor Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.3% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 6,613 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.02% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Teton Inc reported 44,500 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 750,501 shares. Whittier Trust Communication reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 49,300 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Lc. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Vanguard Group Inc holds 7.67M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Walthausen & Com Limited Liability owns 383,983 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 222 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% or 46,000 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag invested in 5,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Indexiq Limited has invested 0.05% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Mutual Of America Capital Management accumulated 1,889 shares.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 21,815 shares to 279,630 shares, valued at $19.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 25,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.48M for 17.15 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.