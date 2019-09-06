As A B M Industries (ABM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.64 Million; Wpx Energy (Call) (WPX) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Decreased Stake by $27.81 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (WPX) by 77.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 618,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 12.13 million shares traded or 46.20% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 423,338 shares traded or 18.51% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 25/05/2018 – ABM Industries Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Llc reported 499,617 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Invesco holds 0% or 330,468 shares. 170,001 are owned by Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 395,712 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.06% or 268,360 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank owns 12,010 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association has 60,467 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp accumulated 766,000 shares. Waratah Capital Limited invested in 369,861 shares. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 348,985 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Geode Limited Liability holds 4.10M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Donald Smith holds 0.2% or 402,731 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 32,131 shares. Systematic Fin LP accumulated 0.15% or 344,079 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 271,650 shares to 375,144 shares, valued at $23.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

More important recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha”, Investorplace.com published: “4 Ultra-Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $50.68M for 22.08 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 74,348 shares. Moreover, Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs accumulated 0.01% or 5,683 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.42% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 4.16 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 0.01% or 1.11M shares. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 419 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 53,928 shares. Us Bank De reported 449 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 3 were accumulated by Assetmark Incorporated. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 22,724 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 11,100 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Gam Holding Ag invested in 0.01% or 5,571 shares.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program Projected to Save Aiken County Public Schools More Than $70 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does ABM Industries Incorporated’s (NYSE:ABM) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Extends Tenure as Janitorial Partner for Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.