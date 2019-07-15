As A B M Industries (ABM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Cut Its Position by $1.64 Million; Bernzott Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by $2.75 Million as Market Value Rose

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, down from 166,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.63. About 412,849 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 271,878 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 25/05/2018 – ABM Industries Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 26C; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99 million for 49.90 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.48M for 17.75 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.