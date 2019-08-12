As A B M Industries (ABM) Share Value Rose, Gemmer Asset Management Trimmed Position by $1.64 Million; Tegean Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) as Shares Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 7.89 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc analyzed 45,473 shares as the company's stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 22,976 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Sector Dividend Dogs (SDOG) by 9,049 shares to 121,892 shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 10,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Short Term Us (SCHO).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49M for 17.28 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.03% or 44,956 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advsr has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 1,488 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 1,889 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) or 45,479 shares. Group One Trading LP accumulated 1,885 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc owns 53,928 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 200 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 8,385 shares. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 67,900 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 50,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.36% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 771,548 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 198,395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier reported 1,000 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6.35M shares.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 25,100 shares to 315,100 shares, valued at $14.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra holds 0.54% or 375,253 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 10,630 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Daiwa Sb has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). National Asset accumulated 10,456 shares. 100,500 are owned by Prelude Cap Management Lc. 15.23 million were reported by Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Oppenheimer And Communication has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 49,921 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Grp One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Redwood Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 2.48% or 875,000 shares. Argent Trust Comm invested in 0.08% or 18,718 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Com invested in 2,344 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 5.77M shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 25.47 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.