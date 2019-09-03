As A B M Industries (ABM) Share Value Rose, Gemmer Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake in At&T Com (T) by $1.83 Million as Shares Rose

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 59,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 323,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, down from 382,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 12.88M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 244,288 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Rev $1.59B; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T, Starz sign carriage agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 10,387 shares to 458,522 shares, valued at $37.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 19,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83B for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.34% or 25,475 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 19,685 shares in its portfolio. Nwi Ltd Partnership holds 1.62M shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Asset has 0.9% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Old Point Tru & Service N A has 2.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 157,469 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 192,494 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca holds 15,436 shares. Long Road Invest Counsel Lc holds 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 11,434 shares. Stadion Money Ltd Llc stated it has 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Tn holds 187,054 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Sather Gp, Texas-based fund reported 34,301 shares. 347,037 are owned by Ancora Lc. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 2.53 million shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I Inc, Texas-based fund reported 130,915 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 10,949 shares to 413,884 shares, valued at $28.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5 after the close. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $37.90M for 15.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.