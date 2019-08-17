As A B M Industries (ABM) Share Price Rose, Gemmer Asset Management Has Lowered Holding; King Street Capital Management LP Cut Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $105.00 Million as Stock Value Declined

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.53. About 206,722 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 25/04/2018 – Folloze joins the Marketo® Accelerate Ecosystem; Offers Comprehensive, Powerful ABM Solution for Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES NL – ENTERS NON-BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT WITH A UNIT OF NEWCREST MINING TO ADVANCE EXPLORATION ON EURO PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 3.75 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 11.30 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.54M, down from 15.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.55M shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396. On Thursday, August 8 Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 42,735 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields Ltd has invested 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). E&G Advsrs LP holds 0.23% or 18,204 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,221 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 66,651 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 33,126 shares. Scotia holds 0.01% or 39,952 shares in its portfolio. Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Co Dba Holt Capital Partners LP accumulated 20,197 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 47,981 shares. Pension Service holds 998,155 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial holds 0.01% or 2,308 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,406 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc owns 48,410 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49M for 16.61 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advsrs reported 0.03% stake. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 111,335 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Principal reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 102,138 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 488,068 shares or 4.83% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 673,684 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 22,724 shares stake. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% or 1.90 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.04% or 24,800 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 4,434 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested in 0% or 1,488 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company accumulated 2,500 shares. Northern Tru holds 1.70M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.