As A B M Industries (ABM) Market Value Rose, Holder Gemmer Asset Management Cut Stake; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Parkwood Has Raised Its Position by $408,114

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 1,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $253.7. About 613,179 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 75,152 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 26C; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 06/03/2018 ABM Industries 1Q EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 30/04/2018 – ABM Awarded Contract with San Jacinto College; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 22,316 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 68,250 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 161,046 shares. 383,983 were accumulated by Walthausen Limited Liability Corp. State Street invested in 6.49 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mufg Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co invested in 488,068 shares. Etrade Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 105,020 shares. 8,963 are held by Panagora Asset. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 1,488 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares reported 0% stake. Personal Capital Corp reported 142,466 shares stake. Burney holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 6,350 shares. Prudential Inc owns 107,532 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49M for 16.55 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM Industries Completes Acquisition of GCA Services Group – GlobeNewswire” on September 01, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ABM Grows Wisconsin Footprint; Signs Sheboygan Area School District – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ABM Industries Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM Industries to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM’s Energy Performance Contracting Program Projected to Save Saint Joseph County, Michigan, More Than $2.6 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 7,855 shares to 94,327 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Sector Dividend Dogs (SDOG).

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 6,319 shares to 66,027 shares, valued at $12.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 7,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,033 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial stated it has 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Spectrum Management Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 149 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 343 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 1,065 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 5,900 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 54,483 shares. Asset Management One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 103,188 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). White Elm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4.37% or 67,300 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Principal Fincl Incorporated reported 75,583 shares stake. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Lc New York owns 2,245 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 545,642 are held by Jericho Cap Asset L P. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Qs Invsts stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).