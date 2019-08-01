As A B M Industries (ABM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Gemmer Asset Management Cut Holding; Hussman Strategic Advisors Trimmed Its Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Stake by $1.24 Million

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $277.3. About 410,947 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 27/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported first-quarter results so far, 79.4 percent have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%; 20/04/2018 – Global Champions Split Corp. Announces Change of Investment Manager; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset; 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 17/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8642 After UK Data, From 0.8630 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.09. About 1.54M shares traded or 357.51% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Lattice Engines and Engagio Announce Strategic Partnership to Create Personalized and Scalable ABM Programs; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature ‘ABM Content Plays’; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 28.18 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Parametrica Management holds 0.95% or 1,801 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). The Israel-based Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.19% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Coastline Trust reported 10,810 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,397 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Personal Ser has invested 0.53% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.09% or 1,793 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 10,096 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 200 shares. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 22 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv owns 65 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin reported 339,436 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation stated it has 381,749 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.08% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 15,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH).

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49M for 18.14 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 21,815 shares to 279,630 shares, valued at $19.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 7,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA).