As 8X8 New (EGHT) Stock Price Rose, Polar Securities Cut by $11.08 Million Its Holding; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding by $8.85 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 294,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 568,554 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.52 million, down from 863,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.89. About 344,226 shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BELIEVES THIS ELECTION WILL ALLOW CO TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND INVESTOR BASE, BOTH IN U.S. & INTERNATIONALLY; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 51.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 461,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.60 million, down from 901,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 1.42 million shares traded or 19.22% up from the average. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 59,900 shares to 2.18M shares, valued at $46.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Partners Lp (NYSE:GLP) by 164,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. VNOM’s profit will be $14.70M for 67.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $172,277 activity.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 25,001 shares to 262,400 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 12.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc.