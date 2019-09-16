As 8X8 New (EGHT) Share Value Rose, Lyon Street Capital Has Cut by $335,472 Its Position; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Upped Its National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 60.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 79,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 211,854 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71 million, up from 131,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 1.65M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 185,885 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26M and $58.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 13,500 shares to 29,371 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $172,277 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,412 shares to 206,660 shares, valued at $27.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graftech Intl Ltd by 42,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,416 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.