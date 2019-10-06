As 8X8 New (EGHT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Decreased Its Stake; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) by $579,072

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 3.64M shares traded or 195.28% up from the average. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 14,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The hedge fund held 93,058 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69M, down from 107,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 131,612 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER MINIMAL TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE DILUTION EXPERIENCED IN DEAL IN UNDER 2 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – First Interstate Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 30/05/2018 – First Interstate Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $160.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – NORTHWEST SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 6% OF FIRST INTERSTATE ONCE DEAL IS COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence

Analysts await First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FIBK’s profit will be $52.23 million for 12.41 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

