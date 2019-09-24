As 8X8 New (EGHT) Market Valuation Rose, Fisher Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; Goldentree Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) Position by $9.46 Million

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 455,233 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 41,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 418,974 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10M, up from 377,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.27. About 998,097 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 476,758 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $39.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 118,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Finance Group reported 781,152 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 391,541 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Company invested in 0% or 37,519 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.17 million shares. Goldman Sachs accumulated 535,180 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Board has 0.04% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 212,311 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 37,729 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp has 1.07M shares. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 12,285 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 32,778 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 54,408 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2.31 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 24,624 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 179,946 shares.

Analysts await TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.88 million for 14.76 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TIM Participacoes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $884.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25,102 shares to 125,367 shares, valued at $25.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 114,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

