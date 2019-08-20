As 8X8 (EGHT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Cut Holding; Rutabaga Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) as Market Valuation Rose

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 72,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Textainer Group Holdings Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.39M market cap company. The stock increased 7.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 207,458 shares traded or 47.71% up from the average. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) has declined 35.13% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.13% the S&P500. Some Historical TGH News: 28/05/2018 – TGH:DISTRIBUTION OF TAKEOVER OFFER DOCUMENT; 18/04/2018 – TRENCOR – NOT IN POSITION TO PUBLISH PROVISIONAL RESULTS AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DUE CONVERTION TO IFRS US GAAP COMPLIANT RESULTS OF TEXTAINER; 25/04/2018 – TGH:ATTACHMENT TAKEOVER NOTICE; 18/05/2018 – Textainer Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q Rev $133.2M; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP 1Q RENTAL INCOME $120.2M; 08/05/2018 – Textainer 1Q EPS 33c; 14/03/2018 TEXTAINER FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF FOR UP TO $350M; 08/05/2018 – TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $133.2 MLN VS $116.7 MLN

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc (EGHT) by 41.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 80,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 112,789 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 193,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.75. About 946,764 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 499,853 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $44.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Group Of America (NYSE:RGA) by 12,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Index (IWB).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $98,872 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold EGHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 206,655 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Company reported 68,185 shares stake. Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 113,154 shares. Numerixs Technology has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Fmr Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). 7,620 are held by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 174,421 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Everence Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Sylebra Hk reported 143,701 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 21,553 shares. California-based Perigon Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.22% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 250,000 shares. Pier Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.03% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $361.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) by 10,800 shares to 300,271 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc. by 23,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,333 shares, and has risen its stake in The Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE).