As 58 Com (WUBA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Decreased Its Stake by $333,900; Somerville Kurt F Position in Oracle (ORCL) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 9,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 19,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, down from 29,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52 million shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 82.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70,000, down from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 647,905 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 345,628 shares. Ipswich Inv Management has 12,542 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Ledyard Comml Bank accumulated 1.36% or 178,726 shares. Comm Bank holds 0.31% or 490,908 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc holds 17,354 shares. Mar Vista Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.91% stake. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has invested 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). One Capital Ltd Liability reported 4,213 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Greatmark Invest Prtn, Georgia-based fund reported 4,540 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs, a Missouri-based fund reported 62,931 shares. Artisan Partnership owns 11.09M shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Cypress Capital holds 0.3% or 26,379 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 13,622 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 613,900 shares. Moreover, Wedgewood Investors Pa has 0.38% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 7,531 shares to 9,071 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).