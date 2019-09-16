As 58 Com (WUBA) Valuation Declined, Platinum Investment Management LTD Lowered Holding; Mufg Americas Holdings Has Increased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake by $397,584; Market Value Declined

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 18,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 217,546 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95 million, up from 199,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.10% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 11.54 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 40.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 806,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.04 million, down from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.18. About 147,475 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Advsr owns 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 200 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 157,799 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Fund has 18,226 shares. State Street holds 41.09 million shares. Principal holds 0.03% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank accumulated 2.85M shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 318,105 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has 4.05M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farmers National Bank & Trust owns 477 shares. 972,319 are held by Alyeska Investment Gru L P. Nomura Holding Inc reported 1.06 million shares stake. Brinker Capital Incorporated owns 0.14% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 165,458 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions, a Arizona-based fund reported 9,826 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 133 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20,076 shares to 245,029 shares, valued at $34.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,176 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).