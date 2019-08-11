As 58 Com (WUBA) Valuation Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Raised Stake by $1.32 Million; Marshall & Sullivan Lowered Mastercard (MA) Holding by $373,415; Share Value Rose

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 989,396 shares traded or 13.92% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Llc has 1,295 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability Company has 2.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The New York-based Mathes Co Inc has invested 1.81% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Barr E S And Co reported 0.02% stake. 1.35M are held by Melvin Mgmt Limited Partnership. 22,273 are owned by Price Cap Mgmt. Macquarie Gru reported 769,964 shares. Parnassus Ca reported 2.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Investec Asset Management Limited invested in 1.02% or 1.10 million shares. Moreover, Heritage Investors Management has 2.46% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,582 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 2,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.56% or 433,314 shares. New Jersey-based Murphy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. Mastercard Foundation also sold $6.47M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,937 shares to 27,333 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.