As 58 Com (WUBA) Valuation Declined, Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Holding; As Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Shares Rose, Marcato Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $12.27 Million

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 1.02M shares traded or 29.38% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 112.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp bought 261,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 493,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47M, up from 232,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 594,244 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Signs Agreement to Acquire Fiberon; Marks Entry into Fast Growing Outdoor Living Market within New Doors & Security Segment – Business Wire” published on August 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortune Brands To Acquire Fiberon For Composite Outdoor Products – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fortune Brands Home & Security declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal owns 210,282 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Jpmorgan Chase owns 7.80M shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Art Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 63,278 shares. Mackenzie Corp invested in 9,684 shares. Alta Ltd Liability Co holds 457,386 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 124,093 shares. Nomura Hldg owns 109,282 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 19,990 are owned by Sandy Spring Bankshares. Kistler holds 0.03% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Bancorporation Trust Division invested in 1.12% or 341,032 shares. Moreover, Assetmark Incorporated has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 4,200 shares.